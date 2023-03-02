UrduPoint.com

ISS Cross-Flight Program Expanded By One Mission - Roscosmos

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The program of cross-flights to the International Space Station has been expanded by one mission, it will take place in the first half of 2024 on the US spacecraft Crew Dragon, its crew will include Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, Roscosmos told reporters on Wednesday.

It was originally planned that as part of cross-flights in 2022-2024, three missions of Russian and US spacecraft would be organized to the ISS.

"Roscosmos cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov and Alexander Grebenkin will go to the ISS on Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2023-2024 as part of cross-flights," the state corporation said. "The expedition of Alexander Grebenkin expands the agreement on cross-flights for one more mission."

Borisov will go to the ISS as part of the crew of the Crew-7 mission in the second half of 2023, and Grebenkin will go to the ISS as part of the crew of the Crew-8 mission in the first half of 2024.

The agreement between Roscosmos and NASA was signed in July 2022. In the fall, the first flight took place, US astronaut Frank Rubio to the ISS on the Soyuz MS-22. A couple of weeks later, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina went tothe ISS on the Crew Dragon. On March 2, 2023, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will go to the ISS on Crew Dragon (Crew-6 mission), and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara will go on Soyuz MS-24 in the second half of 2023.

"The implementation of the agreement makes it possible, in the event of cancellation or a significant delay in the launch of a Russian or US spacecraft, to ensure the presence on board the ISS of at least one Roscosmos cosmonaut and one NASA astronaut to service the Russian and US segments of the station, respectively," Roscosmos recalled.

