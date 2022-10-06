UrduPoint.com

ISS Manager Says Space Station Missions To Be Extended Once Boeing Program Up-and-Running

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

International Space Station (ISS) manager Joel Montalbano said on Wednesday that the missions to the ISS will be extended once Boeing's Starliner program is up-and-running

International Space Station (ISS) manager Joel Montalbano said on Wednesday that the missions to the ISS will be extended once Boeing's Starliner program is up-and-running.

"Once Boeing gets up-and-running, our plan is to continue this cooperation on the Boeing missions," Montalbano said during a press conference.

"As we extend the Space Station, get partner across-the-board agreement to extend past 2024, we would also extend the agreement is our goal."

