ISS Orbit Adjusted Before Return Of Soyuz MS-23,Launch Of Soyuz MS-24 In Sept. - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been adjusted by over 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) in preparation for the return of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and the launch of Soyuz MS-24 in September, Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday.

"The ISS orbit has been adjusted before the launch of Soyuz MS-24 and the landing of Soyuz MS-23," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Engines of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft were fired at 12:17 a.m. Moscow time (21:17 GMT) for about 19 minutes to adjust the station's orbit.

The engines created a momentum of 1.8 miles per second, which increased the average altitude of the station's orbit by 3.25 kilometers to 417.9 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

Roscosmos recalled that Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara will fly to the ISS aboard Soyuz MS-24 on September 15. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and US astronaut Frank Rubio will return to Earth in the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on September 23.

