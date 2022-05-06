ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Adjustment on May 14 Amid Arrival of Progress MS-20 - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to have its orbit adjusted upward by some 1.6 kilometers (0.6 miles) on May 14 before the arrival of Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-20, Russian state-owned space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The next adjustment of the International Space Station's orbital altitude is planned for May 14, 2022, in order to create ballistic conditions before launching of the Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft," Roscosmos said on its website.

The adjustment will be performed by the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft, which will receive the order to start engines at 21:20 Moscow time (18:20 GMT) for 546.8 seconds. The station's altitude will be adjusted by 1.59 kilometers and reach 418.07 kilometers.

The Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft is scheduled to take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on June 3.

Throughout the ISS flight, its orbital altitude has been adjusted 318 times, including 169 times with the Progress cargo spaceships.