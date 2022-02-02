UrduPoint.com

ISS Orbit Altitude Due For Routine Adjustment On Sunday - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to have its orbit adjusted upward by 400 meters (1,312 feet) on February 6, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday

The station's last orbit adjustment took place on January 12, when its altitude was raised by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles).

"A scheduled adjustment of the International Space Station's orbital altitude is planned for February 6, 2022, in order to create ballistic conditions before launching a piloted Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft into the orbit (March 18) and landing a Soyuz MS-19 (March 30)," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding that "the orbit's average altitude will increase by 400 meters to 417.

6 kilometers (259 miles)."

The adjustment will be performed by a Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft, which will receive the order to start engines at 12.30 p.m. Moscow time (09:30 GMT) for 109.4 seconds.

Throughout the ISS flight, its orbital altitude has been adjusted 314 times, including 165 times with the Progress cargo spaceships.

