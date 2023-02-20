UrduPoint.com

ISS Orbit Prepared For Return Of Russia's Damaged Soyuz MS-22 To Earth - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISS Orbit Prepared for Return of Russia's Damaged Soyuz MS-22 to Earth - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been prepared for the return of the faulty Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which has suffered a coolant leak, back to Earth, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"Today, the orbit of the ISS has been corrected to ensure the landing of the unmanned Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft back on Earth," a statement read.

Roscosmos added that the orbit's average altitude had grown by 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) to 418.9 kilometers following the correction.

The maneuver was carried out with the engines of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft docked to the Zvezda service module of the ISS Russian segment, the statement read.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft suffered depressurization of a thermal circuit on December 14, 2022, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, the space corporation decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spaceship to the ISS a little earlier than planned to bring back the crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio. Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.

Related Topics

Russia Progress December

Recent Stories

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th February 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, TÃ¼rkiye

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

13 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.