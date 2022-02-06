ISS Orbital Altitude Adjustment Postponed Until February 8 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The International Space Station's orbital altitude adjustment has been postponed until February 8 due to ballistic conditions, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

ISS was scheduled to have its orbit adjusted upward by 400 meters (1,312 feet) on February 6.

"The adjustment of the International Space Station's orbital altitude, scheduled earlier for February 6, has been postponed until February 8 due to ballistic conditions," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The correction of altitude is expected to be performed at 13:56 GMT with the help of Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft's engines.

The aim of the adjustment is to create appropriate ballistic conditions for the Soyuz MS-21 flight on March 18, and for Soyuz MS-19 landing on March 30.

The station's last orbit adjustment took place on January 12, when its altitude was raised by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles). Throughout the ISS flight, its orbital altitude has been adjusted 314 times, including 165 times with the Progress cargo spaceships.