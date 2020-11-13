UrduPoint.com
ISS Orbital Altitude Corrected To Prepare For Launch Of Soyuz MS-18 In April 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:20 AM

ISS Orbital Altitude Corrected to Prepare for Launch of Soyuz MS-18 in April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The altitude of the International Space Station's (ISS) orbit was corrected on Thursday with the use of the engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft this upcoming spring, according to the crew's communication with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the Progress MS-14 engines attached to the Russian Zvezda module of the ISS would start at 22:50 Moscow time (19:50 GMT). The maneuver is expected to increase the space station's orbital altitude by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) up to 419.4 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

"The impulse was successfully issued," a specialist of the Moscow-based Mission Control Center told Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov.

Earlier this week, US astronaut Kathleen Rubins installed wireless sensors on the "leaking" intermediate compartment of the Zvezda module to measure the loads that it experiences during an ISS orbit correction. In addition, Ryzhikov is expected to take a photograph of the crack after the altitude correction to know the impact.

A Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is expected to carry the first-ever all-Russian mission to the ISS in April 2021 to bring Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov, and Sergei Korsakov to the ISS.

