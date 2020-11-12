UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Orbital Altitude To Be Increased Ahead Of Spring Soyuz Launch - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

ISS Orbital Altitude to Be Increased Ahead of Spring Soyuz Launch - Roscosmos

The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) will be increased by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) on Thursday using the engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft this upcoming spring, a spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) will be increased by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) on Thursday using the engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft this upcoming spring, a spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"For the purpose of the initial creation of ballistic conditions ahead of the launch and docking of the Soyuz MS-18 manned transport spacecraft, which are scheduled for the spring of 2021, the next correction of the ISS orbit is scheduled for November 12, 2020 at 22.50 Moscow time [19:50 GMT]," the spokesperson said.

He added that the correction will be made using the engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft that will be attached to the Russian Zvezda module of the ISS.

The maneuver is expected to increase the space station's orbital altitude by 1.2 kilometers, up to 419.4 kilometers (260.6 miles) above the Earth's surface.

The previous orbital correction was made on October 7, when the altitude was lowered by 1.3 kilometers. The ISS maintains an orbit with an average altitude of 400 kilometers (248 miles).

A Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is expected to carry the first ever all-Russian mission to the ISS in April, 2021. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov, and Sergei Korsakov will make up the Primary crew.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress Korsakov April October November 2020

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz ,Bilawal Bhutto's corner meeting crea ..

14 minutes ago

Additional Sessions Judge Lahore dies of coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

Four illegal commercial plots sealed

3 minutes ago

Eleven booked over power theft in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Two educational intuitions closed in Dir Lower aft ..

15 minutes ago

Australia Post will deliver mail to Aboriginal pla ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.