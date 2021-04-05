ISS to Be Operated Until at Least 2030 - Russian Segment Flight Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will remain in service until 2030 or a little longer, ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov said on Monday.

Last November, Solovyov recommended revising the timing of Russia's further participation in the ISS, which is currently agreed to be used until 2024, since a number of ISS elements are seriously damaged and are out of service, with the spending estimated at 10-15 billion rubles ($130-196 million).

Instead, the official recommended focusing on implementing the national orbital outpost project.

"Until 2030, or may be a little longer, in general, we plan to operate it after the completion of the flight," Solovyov said at a conference in Moscow.

With the talks on extending the service life of the ISS until 2028-2030 underway, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said last December that the final decision on the ISS was set to be made in the first quarter of 2021.