UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS To Lower Orbit Before Arrival Of Soyuz Spacecraft With Crew - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:30 AM

ISS to Lower Orbit Before Arrival of Soyuz Spacecraft With Crew - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) is to be reduced by 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles) before the arrival of the superfast Soyuz spacecraft with a crew, a spokesman for Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation told Sputnik.

"In order to form ballistic conditions before the launch and docking of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft, the next correction of the ISS orbit is scheduled for October 7," the spokesman said.

Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as well as American Christopher Cassidy, are currently working on the ISS.

Related Topics

Russia October

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

4 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

4 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

4 hours ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

4 hours ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.