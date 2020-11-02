UrduPoint.com
ISS To Preserve Cooperation, Roscosmos Head Says On 20th Anniversary Of Crewed Operations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The International Space Station (ISS), which is celebrating 20 years of continuous crewed operations on Monday, will allow to maintain international space cooperation despite the current difficult political situation, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said.

"We are certain that the ISS will allow to preserve international space cooperation and international diplomacy in general despite all the complexity of the current situation in world politics," Rogozin said in a video released on the Roscosmos website.

He added that the space station has a "serious future," reminding that the launch of Russia's new "Nauka" ("Science") multipurpose laboratory module to the ISS is planned for April, 2021.

On October 31, 2000, Expedition 1 crew, which included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko, as well as NASA astronaut William Shepherd, boarded a Soyuz spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and headed to the ISS. They arrived on the ISS on November 2 and became the first ISS crew to live aboard the space station.

The current, Expedition 64, crewmembers have congratulated all those involved in the work of the ISS.

"We congratulate all the participants of this incredible international project and want to thank them all," Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov said in a video released on the Roscosmos website.

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins joined him in the congratulations.

