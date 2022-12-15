ISS Unaffected by Air Leak on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - Roscosmos

The leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is docked to the International Space Station, did not affect the technical condition of the station, and the possible consequences for the heat balance of the spacecraft are being assessed, Sergey Krikalev, executive director for Roscosmos manned programs, said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is docked to the International Space Station, did not affect the technical condition of the station, and the possible consequences for the heat balance of the spacecraft are being assessed, Sergey Krikalev, executive director for Roscosmos manned programs, said on Thursday.

"Possible consequences are a change in the thermal regime of the Soyuz spacecraft's instrumentation and assembly compartment. Experts are now analyzing the impact of these capabilities on the instrumentation and assembly compartment, on the spacecraft, and looking at the heat balance. Based on the results of this analysis, decisions will be made on the further flight program," Krikalev said

"No other changes in the telemetric parameters of either the Soyuz spacecraft or the station, either on the Russian or on the American segments, have been found, nothing threatens the cosmonauts now. Work continues, and the analysis of the state of the spacecraft continues," he added.

A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be cancelled. The NASA broadcast showed how fountains of technical liquid were being shot from the Soyuz.

To establish the cause of the incident, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, using a camera on the ERA manipulator, photographed and filmed the outer surface of the spacecraft. The data was transferred to ground control for study.

Roscosmos noted that all systems of the spacecraft and the ISS were working normally, the crew were safe, and that experts would determine what to do next after analyzing the situation.