Issue of Alleged Russian Spying Activities in Switzerland 'Locked'- Swiss Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian and Swiss special services are in contact after reports about Russia allegedly conducting spying activities in Switzerland, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Wednesday, stressing that the problem had been solved.

Swiss and Dutch media reported in September about two Russians who allegedly intended to spy on the Spiez laboratory near the Swiss capital of Bern, which analyzes chemical and biological weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the allegations as "another orchestrated propaganda campaign." A press conference on the matter was held in the Swiss city of Geneva in November.

"I think that ... you probably want to hear about the final point put after the press conference in November in Geneva. We have already talked about this ... We exchanged views and thoughts. By the way, our special services also started contact. They actually are in contact, and they have also discussed these issues. We settled this issue last November and are completely calm about this topic. It's locked. And this problem was removed," Cassis said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.