Issue of Border Closure for Citizens Subject to Mobilization Be Clarified Soon - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the allegations of the closure of Russian borders for citizens subject to partial mobilization, said on Wednesday that clarification on the issue would follow, and the Russian government would promptly determine the categories of citizens to receive a deferment from the mobilization.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country.

"I can't answer that question now. You know that there are different provisions on this subject in the current law, so let's have a little patience, clarifications on this issue will follow," Peskov told reporters, answering whether the government had made the decision to close the borders for citizens, subject to partial mobilization.

Peskov added that the Russian government would soon determine the categories of citizens who would be granted the right to mobilization deferment.

"Categories of citizens who are granted the right to deferment are determined by the Russian government. This will be determined by the government. Naturally, as soon as possible," Peskov said.