UrduPoint.com

Issue Of Border Closure For Citizens Subject To Mobilization Be Clarified Soon - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Issue of Border Closure for Citizens Subject to Mobilization Be Clarified Soon - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the allegations of the closure of Russian borders for citizens subject to partial mobilization, said on Wednesday that clarification on the issue would follow, and the Russian government would promptly determine the categories of citizens to receive a deferment from the mobilization.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country.

"I can't answer that question now. You know that there are different provisions on this subject in the current law, so let's have a little patience, clarifications on this issue will follow," Peskov told reporters, answering whether the government had made the decision to close the borders for citizens, subject to partial mobilization.

Peskov added that the Russian government would soon determine the categories of citizens who would be granted the right to mobilization deferment.

"Categories of citizens who are granted the right to deferment are determined by the Russian government. This will be determined by the government. Naturally, as soon as possible," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

1 hour ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

3 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.