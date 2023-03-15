UrduPoint.com

Issue Of Consequences Post Black Sea Incident Not Raised At State Dept. Meeting - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Issue of Consequences Post Black Sea Incident Not Raised at State Dept. Meeting - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The issue of whether or not there would be consequences following the incident involving Russian aircraft and a US MQ-9 Reaper Drone this morning over the Black Sea was not raised during the State Department meeting, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"Whether she has threatened to do or not, no, we exchanged our remarks on this issue because we have some differences." Antonov said when asked if Donfried warned of any consequences over the drone incident. 

