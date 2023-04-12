Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Solved in Due Time - Moscow

The issue of consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is being considered and will be resolved in due time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities. Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

"Regarding the visit of E. Gershkovich by representatives of the US Embassy in Moscow, we inform you that the issue is being considered and will be resolved in due course in accordance with consular practice and Russian legislation," Zakharova said, as quoted by the ministry's statement.

The spokeswoman also said that the US labeling the reported as "wrongfully detained" does not matter, and called the US media hype around the case a "hypocrisy."

"I emphasize that any attempts to put pressure on the Russian authorities and the courts, insisting on a 'special treatment' for US citizens who have violated Russian law, are senseless and have no perspective. It is time for Washington to learn that we will not tolerate interference in our internal affairs and will act solely in accordance with our national interests," Zakharova said.