UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issue Of COVID-19 To Be Used As Instrument To Pressure Iran - Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Issue of COVID-19 to Be Used As Instrument to Pressure Iran - Security Council

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The subject of COVID-19 is going to be used as a part of a pressure campaign against Tehran, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of concealing important information regarding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, saying that Tehran has the largest death toll caused by the virus after Beijing.

"It is planned that the #MaximumPressure strategy against #Iran to be completed with the term '#Coronavirus'.

Psychological pressure on countries to close their land and air routes and propagating lies is the new roadmap," Shamkhani wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Health Ministry Kianush Jahanpur said that the total number of people infected with COVID-19 across Iran had risen to 95, up 34 cases from the previous day, and that 15 of those infected had died. At the same time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran was close to gaining control over the COVID-19 epidemic, while "enemies" of Iran were trying to instill fear in society.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Died Beijing Tehran Same From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

52 minutes ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

1 hour ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

1 hour ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

1 hour ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.