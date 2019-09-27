UrduPoint.com
Issue Of Creating Nuclear Arms In Iran Currently Irrelevant - Russian Envoy In Vienna

Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:25 PM

The issue of creating nuclear weapons in Iran is absolutely irrelevant as of today, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

"I think that the question of the creation of nuclear weapons in Iran is absolutely irrelevant today," Ulyanov said at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the diplomat, the agency is able to provide a very deep control, especially after Iran has voluntarily agreed on an additional protocol to its IAEA safeguards agreement.

"[The IAEA] is able to prevent such a mess under the existing additional protocol, to prevent deviations from the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT]," he said.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iranian nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Exactly a year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Earlier in September, Iran began the third stage of rolling back its obligations.

