Issue of Cyberattacks May Be Raised at Possible Putin-Trump Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out on Tuesday that the issue of cyberattacks might be raised at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump on the G20 summit sidelines in Japan later in June.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that the SVR had information that the West planned to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure.

"This [the discussion of cyberattacks] cannot be ruled out. But I just want to add to what the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service said � this is not a new phenomenon. Over the last few years, we � saying 'we' I mean various financial institutions, media, government agencies, as well as objects of critical infrastructure � have been subjected to attacks coming from different Western countries, including the United States. We have said about it repeatedly," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the issue could be raised during the possible Putin-Trump talks.

He added that Putin had "repeatedly offered Washington and his counterpart cooperation in cybersecurity," while the United States had been keeping rejecting the proposals.

When asked to clarify what was meant by "attacks," Peskov said: "These are attempts to penetrate, attempts to infiltrate malicious software and so on, hacking attempts, attempts to gain control over resources."

"A response to these cyberattacks is to maintain cybersecurity. And in this case, our relevant competent agencies are working around the clock to ensure our cybersecurity," the spokesman added.

A senior source in a Russian law enforcement agency, meanwhile, said on Monday that Russia had been registering attempts by US intelligence services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure control systems, mainly those related to transport, banking and energy. Russia manages to repel the attacks, according to the source.

The issue of cyberattacks has been in the spotlight since last week when The New York Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed current and former government officials, that the United States was stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid, demonstrating Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively.

Trump has refuted the reports, calling the article a "virtual act of treason" and slamming the newspaper as "the enemy of the people."