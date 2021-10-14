Issue of Deployment of US Military in Uzbekistan Not on Agenda - Tashkent

The issue of deployment of the United States military to fight terrorism in Uzbekistan is not on agenda and is not being discussed, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Thursday

Politico has reported that Pentagon officials plan to discuss the issue of deployment of US counter-terrorist forces in Uzbekistan in October.

"This question is not on the agenda and is not discussed," the minister told reporters.