Issue of Electing Upper House Speaker to Be Considered Sept 25 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The issue of electing the Federation Council's speaker will be raised at the first plenary meeting of the Russian upper house on September 25, the most likely candidate is St. Petersburg lawmaker Valentina Matviyenko, a source in the Council told Sputnik.

"At the first plenary meeting of the Federation Council during the fall session on September 25, the credentials of the newly elected senators will be confirmed, and the issue of electing the house's speaker will be raised," the source said.

He said "the current speaker of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, remains the most likely candidate for the speaker's post."