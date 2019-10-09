Issue of Elections in Donbas to Become Clearer After Normandy-Format Talks - OSCE

The issue of elections in Donbas will become clearer after the next Normandy-format summit between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, Miroslav Lajcak, the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Slovak foreign minister, told Sputnik in an interview, commenting on the implementation schedule for a peace plan called the "Steinmeier formula."

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The issue of elections in Donbas will become clearer after the next Normandy-format summit between Russia Germany and France , Miroslav Lajcak, the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Slovak foreign minister, told Sputnik in an interview, commenting on the implementation schedule for a peace plan called the "Steinmeier formula."

On October 1, the Contact Group on Ukraine met in Minsk and agreed on the "Steinmeier formula," which envisages a special status for Donbas in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law. Kiev and the republics of Donbas also agreed in Minsk to start disengaging forces on the contact line.

"The agreement reached by the Normandy Four political advisers on the text of the 'Steinmeier formula' and its adoption by the participants of the tripartite Contact Group on October 1, 2019, is a step forward towards resolving the crisis in and around Ukraine.

As the OSCE chairperson-in-office, I clearly welcome such a development. With regard to the elections [in Donbas], the issue will become clearer after negotiations in the N4 format. On the part of the Slovak Chairmanship of the OSCE, we will do our best to stop the suffering of people on both sides of the contact line," Lajcak said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier. Fighting for the control of two breakaway provinces in Ukraine's east has killed around 13,000 people, according to the United Nations' latest estimates.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.