Issue of Holding Normandy Format Top Diplomats Meeting Being Worked Out - Maria Zakharova

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The issue of holding a meeting between foreign ministers of the Normandy Four is being worked out, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that during a phone conversation on October 11, the leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed to instruct their political advisers and foreign affairs agencies to identify the relevant work. This issue is currently being worked out," Zakharova told a press conference.