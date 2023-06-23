Open Menu

Issue Of Including African Union In G20 To Be Resolved Soon With Russia's Aid - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Issue of Including African Union in G20 to Be Resolved Soon With Russia's Aid - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The issue of including the African Union in the Group of Twenty (G20) will be resolved in the near future with Russia's active support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"In the near future, with our active assistance, the issue of including the African Union in the G20 will be resolved.

This will allow the continent to fully participate in shaping the international agenda and global governance mechanisms," Lavrov said at a meeting of the business Council of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Business Russia

Recent Stories

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

22 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

37 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

37 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

1 hour ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

1 hour ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World