MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The issue of including the African Union in the Group of Twenty (G20) will be resolved in the near future with Russia's active support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"In the near future, with our active assistance, the issue of including the African Union in the G20 will be resolved.

This will allow the continent to fully participate in shaping the international agenda and global governance mechanisms," Lavrov said at a meeting of the business Council of the Russian Foreign Ministry.