Issue of Increasing Number of Grain Deal Participants Currently Not Discussed - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The issue of increasing the number of participants in the negotiations on the grain deal is not being discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a new round of consultations on the grain deal with the participation of a UN representative will be held in Moscow on May 5.

"No," Peskov said, replying to the question whether the expansion of the format of grain deal negotiations and the inclusion of countries that are interested in Russian grain is being discussed.