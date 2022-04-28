The issue of prisoners of war was not discussed during the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The issue of prisoners of war was not discussed during the recent visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"This issue (of prisoners of war) was not discussed in detail, however, the UN secretary-general put forward a number of ideas that are currently being carefully studied," Zakharova told reporters.

The UN chief, among other things, proposed the formation of a trilateral contact group, including Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, to exchange information and ensure the effective functioning of humanitarian corridors and the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the diplomat recalled.