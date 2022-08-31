UrduPoint.com

Issue Of Procuring Iranian Drones Not On Agenda Of Lavrov- Amirabdollahian Talks - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Issue of Procuring Iranian Drones Not on Agenda of Lavrov- Amirabdollahian Talks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will not discuss the issue of procuring Iranian drones by Moscow during a meeting on Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The purchase of drones was not discussed during the meetings of the Russian president with the Iranian leadership in Tehran on July 19. This topic is not on the agenda of today's negotiations between the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran July

Recent Stories

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

9 minutes ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

1 hour ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

1 hour ago
 realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culmina ..

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.