Issue of Procuring Iranian Drones Not on Agenda of Lavrov- Amirabdollahian Talks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will not discuss the issue of procuring Iranian drones by Moscow during a meeting on Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The purchase of drones was not discussed during the meetings of the Russian president with the Iranian leadership in Tehran on July 19. This topic is not on the agenda of today's negotiations between the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran," Zakharova said at a briefing.