(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The question of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is being not considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The UK queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96 on Thursday.

Putin later in the day offered condolences to King of United Kingdom Charles III over the death.

"This option is not being considered," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin cam personally go to the queen's funeral.

Commenting on who will represent Russia during the royal funeral, the official said it is necessary to wait for the announcement of the protocol of the ceremony.