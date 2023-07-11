Open Menu

Issue Of Supplying Cluster Munitions To Ukraine Poses No Threat To NATO Unity - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The issues of supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine does not threaten the unity of NATO, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration last week unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions in a move widely criticized by human rights activists, and opposed by some US lawmakers. On Monday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he will co-sponsor a US defense budget amendment that would ban the United States from transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.

"But you certainly have not seen the British prime minister (Rishi Sunak), or really, for that matter, any of our NATO allies go out and say that this (cluster munitions' supply) threatens NATO unity. You have not heard anyone say that.

And the answer ... is because it does not threaten NATO unity," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.

Without cluster munitions supplies from the US, Ukraine would not have enough artillery not just to conduct this counteroffensive, but potentially to be able to defend the positions that it holds, the official said.

"Many months ago, we began the intensive process of ramping up our unitary round production. Once it hits a level where unitary round production can satisfy Ukraine's needs, then there will be no need to continue giving cluster munitions. I cannot give you an exact timeline for that because. of course, war is dynamic," Sullivan added.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

