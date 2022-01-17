UrduPoint.com

Issue Of Syria's Return To Arab League Not At Center Of Damascus' Attention - Top Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022

The restoration of Syria's membership in the League of Arab States (LAS) is not a priority for Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The restoration of Syria's membership in the League of Arab States (LAS) is not a priority for Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad said on Monday.

"The return of Syria to the Arab League is not in the focus of our attention ...

The Arab League is a gathering of Arabs who have not achieved any goals. It is important for us to improve relations with the Arab states," Mikdad told reporters.

Arab countries are determined to improve relations with Syria, he said, adding that there are currently 14 embassies of Arab countries in Damascus.

