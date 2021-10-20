Issue of Taliban Recognition Raised During Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan - Kabulov

The issue of recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) was discussed at the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The issue of recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) was discussed at the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said.

"Undoubtedly, it (the recognition issue) was discussed, how could it be without it. Certainly, this moment will come someday, but it will come then, and this was said to the Afghan delegation when it begins to fulfill most of the expectations of the international community, which also concerns issues of human rights and inclusiveness," Kabulov told reporters.