Issue of Ukrainian Boeing Black Boxes Handover by Iran Remains Unsettled - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The issue of Iran handing over to Kiev the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737 plane that was downed near Tehran in January is still unresolved, the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

Last week, during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Kiev Larisa Galadza, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 plane might be returned to the country.

"At the same time, the issue of transferring flight recorders, which may contain extremely important information, to the Ukrainian side still remains unresolved," the prosecution said.

In early January 8, a Kiev-bound aircraft crashed near Tehran shortly after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

All 176 passengers and crew members died. The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of US retaliation for Iran's missile attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq. Tehran launched the missile attacks after the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian leadership apologized to the plane crash victims' countries, including Canada, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Tehran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.