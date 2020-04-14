UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issue Of Ukrainian Boeing Black Boxes Handover By Iran Remains Unsettled - Kiev

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:11 PM

Issue of Ukrainian Boeing Black Boxes Handover by Iran Remains Unsettled - Kiev

The issue of Iran handing over to Kiev the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737 plane that was downed near Tehran in January is still unresolved, the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The issue of Iran handing over to Kiev the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737 plane that was downed near Tehran in January is still unresolved, the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

Last week, during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Kiev Larisa Galadza, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 plane might be returned to the country.

"At the same time, the issue of transferring flight recorders, which may contain extremely important information, to the Ukrainian side still remains unresolved," the prosecution said.

In early January 8, a Kiev-bound aircraft crashed near Tehran shortly after departing from Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport.

All 176 passengers and crew members died. The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of US retaliation for Iran's missile attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq. Tehran launched the missile attacks after the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian leadership apologized to the plane crash victims' countries, including Canada, Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Tehran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Died Germany Tehran Same Kiev United Kingdom Sweden January May All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

14 minutes ago

Majority of Germany's Dieselgate Victims Settle fo ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says World Not Past COVID-19 Peak Despite Dece ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Near 5,000, Death Toll ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin's Health Condition No ..

2 minutes ago

Tour de France organisation by the numbers

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.