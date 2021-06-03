UrduPoint.com
Issue Of Vaccinating Foreigners Against COVID To Be Solved Soon - Russian Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian government is considering the issue of vaccinating foreigners against COVID-19 and plans to solve it in the near future, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"Certainly, this issue is sensitive, it is understandable and well-known.

The government has this issue under review of [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Alexeevna [Golikova]; she is working on it. I suppose that we will announce a decision on it soon," Popova said at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Popova, she absolutely agrees with the necessity of providing this opportunity.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

