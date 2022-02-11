UrduPoint.com

Issue Of Weapons Abandoned In Afghanistan Should Be Discussed - Russia's Shoigu

February 11, 2022

The issue of weapons abandoned in Afghanistan after the Western coalition left the country should be discussed and should not disappear from the agenda, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, on Friday

According to Shoigu, this issue is important considering the fact that the number of Islamic State (banned in Russia) militants in Afghanistan "has doubled" recently.

"And it is difficult for us to understand where these weapons are and who will get them. We would not want this topic to fade away. Like the issue of refugees from Afghanistan. Like the issue of drug trafficking from Afghanistan," Shoigue said.

