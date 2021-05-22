Issues Discussed at Lavrov-Blinken Meeting in Reykjavik Reported to Russian, US Presidents

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Issues that were raised during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik were then reported to the presidents of the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This meeting took place as a follow-up to the phone conversation between the presidents of the two countries, which took place in April. Accordingly, it developed on the guidelines given by the presidents. And the results or those issues that were raised during this meeting, this exchange of views which took place, and the directions that were identified have already been reported to the two presidents who will make decisions," Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.