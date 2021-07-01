UrduPoint.com
Issues Identified On Russian Module Ahead Of Its Launch To ISS - Roscosmos

Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:39 PM

Issues Identified on Russian Module Ahead of Its Launch to ISS - Roscosmos

Some issues have been identified on the Russian Nauka ("Science") module ahead of its launch to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that all problems will be resolved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Some issues have been identified on the Russian Nauka ("Science") module ahead of its launch to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that all problems will be resolved.

"Multipurpose laboratory module Nauka returned to the test site of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia to eliminate the problems," the agency's spokesman said.

More Stories From World

