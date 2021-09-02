UrduPoint.com

Issues With Defining Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Agenda Remain - Kremlin

The meeting between presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, needs to be well prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that issues with defining the agenda of the talks remain

"Any communication at the highest level must be well prepared and must pursue certain goals. In terms of preparation, there are still significant problems with a range of issues that could be discussed. Zelenskyy insists on discussing Crimea all the time," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.

The spokesman added that there is "no ground for a discussion" on this issue.

"We can say that none of the sides rejects the possibility of such communication, but at the same time, they are still far from agreeing on the agenda through the office of the president of Ukraine and the presidential administration of Russia," Peskov said, adding that he does not think that such a meeting will take place this year.

