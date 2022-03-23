Issues With Financing Russian Embassies Abroad Exist - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) There are issues with financing of Russian embassies abroad amid sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Wednesday.

"Relevant difficulties arise, so now there is a dialogue on these issues with the authorities of the host countries, where these difficulties arise. This should all be considered on a mutual basis, so all participants should exercise prudence," Ivanov told reporters.