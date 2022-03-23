UrduPoint.com

Issues With Financing Russian Embassies Abroad Exist - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Issues With Financing Russian Embassies Abroad Exist - Foreign Ministry

There are issues with financing of Russian embassies abroad amid sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) There are issues with financing of Russian embassies abroad amid sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Wednesday.

"Relevant difficulties arise, so now there is a dialogue on these issues with the authorities of the host countries, where these difficulties arise. This should all be considered on a mutual basis, so all participants should exercise prudence," Ivanov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Austrian OMV to Continue Paying for Russian Gas in ..

Austrian OMV to Continue Paying for Russian Gas in Euros - Head of Company

46 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad spring festiv ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad spring festival continues

49 seconds ago
 Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Discuss Situation in ..

Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine

51 seconds ago
 US Extends Measure to Let Citizens Enter Country o ..

US Extends Measure to Let Citizens Enter Country on Expired Passports - State De ..

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our c ..

Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our country: Administrator Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu with differen ..

Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu with different activities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>