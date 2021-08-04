UrduPoint.com

Issues With Supplies Of Sputnik V's 2nd Component Abroad To Be Resolved In August - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:44 PM

Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component Abroad to Be Resolved in August - RDIF

Temporary delays in the deliveries of the second component of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to foreign partners will be eliminated in August, and the vaccine's production will double in September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Temporary delays in the deliveries of the second component of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to foreign partners will be eliminated in August, and the vaccine's production will double in September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"Sputnik V team confirms that owing to a major scale up in vaccine production capacity temporary second component delivery delays that occurred due to this production scale up will be fully resolved in August," the statement, published on the official website of the Sputnik V vaccine, says.

Sputnik V has established manufacturing partnerships with producers in 14 countries and will further double its capacity in September, it added.

It is also noted that, despite some incorrect media reports, neither country has terminated the contract for the supply of the vaccine, on the contrary, the demand for Sputnik V continues to grow significantly.

Related Topics

Russia August September Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniv ..

Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniversary

16 seconds ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Deman ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Demand Wanes - Energy Agency

17 seconds ago
 UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire A ..

UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire Amid Rocket Exchange - Spokesma ..

19 seconds ago
 Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled ..

Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled Gov't Foreign Minister - Stat ..

3 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

3 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff visits IMCTC

Chief of Staff visits IMCTC

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.