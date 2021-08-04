(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Temporary delays in the deliveries of the second component of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to foreign partners will be eliminated in August, and the vaccine's production will double in September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Temporary delays in the deliveries of the second component of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to foreign partners will be eliminated in August, and the vaccine's production will double in September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"Sputnik V team confirms that owing to a major scale up in vaccine production capacity temporary second component delivery delays that occurred due to this production scale up will be fully resolved in August," the statement, published on the official website of the Sputnik V vaccine, says.

Sputnik V has established manufacturing partnerships with producers in 14 countries and will further double its capacity in September, it added.

It is also noted that, despite some incorrect media reports, neither country has terminated the contract for the supply of the vaccine, on the contrary, the demand for Sputnik V continues to grow significantly.