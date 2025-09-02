Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Türkiye's Istanbul Airport was the busiest in Europe with an average of 1,635 daily flights on Aug. 18-24, according to weekly data by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam with 1,450 daily flights, Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport with 1,432 flights, Frankfurt Airport with 1,384 flights, and London Heathrow Airport with 1,346 flights.

The Turkish Riviera hub, Antalya Airport, with 1,055 daily flights, was the eighth-busiest airport in Europe.