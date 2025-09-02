Istanbul Airport Becomes Busiest Airport In Europe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Türkiye's Istanbul Airport was the busiest in Europe with an average of 1,635 daily flights on Aug. 18-24, according to weekly data by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).
Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam with 1,450 daily flights, Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport with 1,432 flights, Frankfurt Airport with 1,384 flights, and London Heathrow Airport with 1,346 flights.
The Turkish Riviera hub, Antalya Airport, with 1,055 daily flights, was the eighth-busiest airport in Europe.
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From World
-
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe2 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for strengthening multilateralism, appeals for Gaza peace at SCO summit32 minutes ago
-
Ahsan visits Tianjin to explore new opportunities for Pakistan under CPEC 2.032 minutes ago
-
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel1 hour ago
-
SCO-Pakistan partnership in agr-tech yields tangible results1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China vow to deepen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership2 hours ago
-
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan14 hours ago
-
Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood victims in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promote regional peace: Ch ..18 hours ago
-
President Xi expresses condolences over Afghanistan earthquake23 hours ago
-
U.S suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders: NYT23 hours ago
-
U.S. suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders: NYT24 hours ago