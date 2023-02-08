Istanbul Airport Cancels Some 200 Flights due to Snowstorm

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has canceled some 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to a snowstorm that hit Turkey on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

On Tuesday, the airport issued a warning saying that "due to adverse weather conditions in Türkiye and in the vicinity of our airport, there will be flight cancellations on 08.02.2023 and 09.02.2023."

The list of canceled Pegasus Airlines flights, obtained by Sputnik, includes some 113 flights scheduled for Wednesday and 74 for Thursday. A large share of the canceled flights is domestic.

Snowfall hit the Turkish capital on Sunday, prompting two major air carriers, namely Pegasus Airlines and Turkish Airlines, to cancel more than 600 flights departing from and arriving in Istanbul.