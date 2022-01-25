UrduPoint.com

Istanbul Airport Delays Reopening After Blizzard

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services.

A blizzard on Monday shut Istanbul Airport down for the first time since it took over from the Ataturk Airport as the new hub for Turkish Airlines in 2019.

It had warned that operations would be suspended throughout the night after grounding to a halt in the early afternoon.

Its press service said Tuesday that flights would not resume until at least 1:00 pm (1000 GMT).

It added that passengers stuck aboard flights after the shutdown was announced had been fully evacuated by nightfall.

The city of 16 million people stood effectively still on Tuesday because of orders for drivers to stay off the streets.

Istanbul's iconic "simit" bagel shops stood empty for the second day running, while food delivery service apps did not work.

The governor's office also urged residents who abandoned their cars on highways because traffic had ground to a halt to return and take their vehicles homes.

"Please, let's quickly remove our vehicles," governor Ali Yerlikaya pleaded on Twitter.

Related Topics

Governor Turkey Twitter Vehicles Traffic Istanbul Hub 2019 From Million Airport

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

1 minute ago
 China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese m ..

China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese medicine to Cambodia to fight C ..

1 minute ago
 95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing W ..

95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing Winter Olympics

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 8,571

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

4 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal to meet on Feb 2 for Rajab's moon sig ..

Ruet-e-Hilal to meet on Feb 2 for Rajab's moon sighting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.