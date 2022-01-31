UrduPoint.com

Istanbul Airport Named Busiest In Europe - ACI Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Istanbul Airport Named Busiest in Europe - ACI Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Istanbul Airport has been named the busiest airport in Europe in 2021 with almost 37 million passengers, according to the annual report of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

While passenger traffic across the European airport network increased by 37% in 2021 compared to 2020, it still remained 59% below pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the report said.

Overall in 2021, Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe with 36,988,563 passengers, followed by Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow with 30,943,456 passengers, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris with 26,201,698 passengers, with Amsterdam-Schiphol and Moscow-Domodedovo closing the top-5 list.

Istanbul Airport also ranked first among European airports by the number of passengers in 2020 despite the pandemic restrictions with over 20 million passengers.

Related Topics

Moscow Europe Traffic Paris Istanbul 2019 2020 Million Airport

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

6 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

16 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

24 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>