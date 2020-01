Istanbul Airport Temporarily Closed After Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway - Reports

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has been temporarily shut down after a passenger plane slid off a runway earlier on Tuesday, media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has been temporarily shut down after a passenger plane slid off a runway earlier on Tuesday, media reported.

The airport is closed for flights until 11:20 a.m. local time (08:20 GMT), according to Turkey's NTV channel.

No one was reportedly injured in the plane incident, while further details remain unknown.