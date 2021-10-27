UrduPoint.com

Istanbul Airport Wins Europe's Best Airport Award

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:13 PM

Istanbul Airport wins Europe's best airport award

Istanbul Airport won the Best Airport Award for its leadership position among the continent's hubs, the European airport trade association announced on Wednesday

ANKARA, 27 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Istanbul Airport won the Best Airport Award for its leadership position among the continent's hubs, the European airport trade association announced on Wednesday.

Handing out the award in the "over 40 million passenger" category, the judges described Istanbul as "a state-of-the-art airport supporting efficient operations and offering top quality service to the passengers and airport stakeholders," Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said in a statement.

ACI Europe praised the Turkish mega airport's response to COVID-19 for the full use of the latest technology to offer the best health safety to its passengers, adding that Istanbul Airport was the first in the world to secure ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

The airport also contributed to Turkey's "exceptional" traffic development, with the country's aviation sector proving the most resilient of all during the pandemic, ACI Europe noted.

Istanbul Airport became the Europe's most accessible airport with innovative solutions towards accessibility put in place such as the accessible route operating in conjunction with loud steps, which features a single-lane tactile paving surface helping passengers using mobility canes to reach their boarding gates in the domestic terminal.

Related Topics

World Technology Europe Turkey Traffic Istanbul All Best Top Million Airport

Recent Stories

Lavrov Concerned Over US Desire to Deploy Missiles ..

Lavrov Concerned Over US Desire to Deploy Missiles in Europe, Asia-Pacific

59 seconds ago
 Russian, Israeli Health Ministers Discuss Mutual R ..

Russian, Israeli Health Ministers Discuss Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certific ..

1 minute ago
 Eight held with weapons in sargodha

Eight held with weapons in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Regional peace not possible without resolution of ..

Regional peace not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue: Kamran Bangash

1 minute ago
 Sudan to open Khartoum airport to flights Wednesda ..

Sudan to open Khartoum airport to flights Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Climate change likely reason for growing toll of l ..

Climate change likely reason for growing toll of lightning strikes in Bangladesh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.