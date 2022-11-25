Istanbul Bans Street Trading, Performances on Istiklal Street - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The authorities of the Turkish city of Istanbul have banned street trading, exhibitions and performances on the pedestrian, tourist Istiklal street following a recent terrorist act, which killed six people, media reported on Friday.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya has issued a decree on measures to ensure security, peace and order, and speed up pedestrian traffic on Istiklal street after the terrorist act, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

On November 13, an explosion occurred on Istiklal Avenue in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 others were injured. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey.