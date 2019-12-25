UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Istanbul Canal To Be Subject To Convention On Use Of Bosporus - Turkish Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Istanbul Canal to Be Subject to Convention on Use of Bosporus - Turkish Official

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A canal that Turkey plans to dig parallel to the Bosporus Strait will fall under maritime rules laid down in the Montreux Convention, a Turkish presidential spokesman said Tuesday.

The convention allows all merchant vessels to travel between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara free of charge during peacetime. Limits exist for warships of non-Black Sea nations and during wartime.

"The Istanbul Canal will be built, and it will be subject to the Montreux Convention and operate under its rules. The project will not make the convention obsolete," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters.

The ambitious project aims to ease shipping through the busy Bosporus, which is the only gateway to the oceans for Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine.

The canal will be dug west of Istanbul, passing through the regions of Durusu, the Sazlidere reservoir and the Kucukcekmece Lake. The European part of Istanbul will therefore be turned into an island.

Turkey hopes that the canal will become an alternate waterway through which some 160 vessels pass every day. But ecologists fear it could upend the delicate balance of minerals and nutrients in both seas and destroy marine life.

Related Topics

Ukraine Turkey Istanbul Bulgaria Georgia Romania All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Pope Francis on Christmas

2 hours ago

DHA adopts &#039;Track and Trace&#039; system to e ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

2 hours ago

IMF notes positive economic performance of Pakista ..

1 hour ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

2 hours ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.