Istanbul Center Asks Turkey, UN To Provide 10 Teams To Inspect Ships As Part Of Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has proposed that Turkish and UN delegations create several inspection teams to inspect vessels as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attack were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

"In order to continue fulfilling the Initiative, it was proposed that the Turkish and United Nations delegations provide tomorrow 10 inspection teams aiming to inspect 40 outbound vessels. This inspection plan has been accepted by the delegation of Ukraine. The Russian Federation delegation has been informed," the JCC said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, there are 97 loaded vessels and 15 inbound vessels registered for JCC inspection around Istanbul. An additional 89 ships have applied to join the Initiative.

"The Secretariat, in close cooperation with the Turkish delegation at the JCC, continues to engage all representatives to offer options on next steps regarding the JCC operations in accordance with the goals and provisions stated in the Initiative," the JCC said.

Earlier on Sunday, the UN Secretariat convened all delegations at the JCC.

"During the session, the delegation of the Russian Federation informed that while it suspends its participation in the implementation of the activities of the Initiative, including in inspections, for an indefinite time, it will continue the dialogue with the United Nations and the Turkish delegation on pressing issues," the JCC said.

Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations have agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to the JCC. A total of nine vessels transited the maritime humanitarian corridor under the grain deal on Saturday.

A Russian source told reporters on Sunday that the decisions made by Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations on the movement of ships under the grain deal do not oblige Russia to do anything.

