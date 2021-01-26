UrduPoint.com
Istanbul Court Arrests Man Who Attacked 3 Russians - Law Enforcement Source

An Istanbul court arrested a man who attacked three Russians and is accused of attempted murder, a law enforcement source told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) An Istanbul court arrested a man who attacked three Russians and is accused of attempted murder, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, a source told Sputnik that on Sunday evening, garbage collector Hasan Hussein Y.

, who was suffering from a mental disorder, had attacked three Russian citizens, a man and two women, with a knife. According to the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul, Russian tourists were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

"The accused of attacking three Russians was arrested and sent to prison. He is charged with attempted murder," the source said.

